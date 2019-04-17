Lightning Strikes Acropolis in Athens, Four People Injured - Reports

A bolt of lightning struck Acropolis in Athens injuring four people, Greek authorities said on Wednesday. Two female guards and two tourists are among the injured.
This comes as Athens and the prefecture of Attica have been witnessing dangerous weather conditions, including thunderstorm, hail and rain for the last couple of hours.
Sheltering from a rain storm in Athens and just saw a lightning bolt hit the acropolis. Zeus seems still to be around— Gavin McLelland (@gmac7000) 17 апреля 2019 г.
At the same time, eyewitnesses turned to Twitter to comment on the heavy rainstorm in Athens, jokingly suggesting that it might have come from the hand of Zeus.
