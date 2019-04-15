Register
11:14 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator sporting a mask representing French President Emmanuel Macron holds a yellow flower during yellow vest protests, in Rouen on April 6, 2019

    France's Macron to Unveil Profound Policy Changes Triggered by Yellow Vest Riots

    © AFP 2019 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    One of Macron's aides told AFP that the country could look forward to "a new act" in his nearly-two-year-old presidency, marked by "profound changes" aimed at drawing the line under five months of violent anti-government protests.

    France's Emmanuel Macron is set to launch a new chapter in his presidency on Monday, announcing a spate of policy changes to be taken in response to the “concerns raised” at over 10,000 debates held around the country as well as the nearly two million contributions made online, the presidency told AFP.

    The French president will go live on television Monday evening at the end of two months of public consultations triggered by the Yellow Vests protests. Two days later, Macron is scheduled to give a press conference to elaborate on his policy adjustments.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Yellow Vests Protesters Rally in Paris for 22nd Week

    Every Saturday over the past five months, tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Paris and other cities to protest policies they see as favouring big business and the wealthy elite, with most of the protests regularly ending in rioting and the destruction of property. The Yellow Vests movement, named for the fluorescent jackets the demonstrators wear, began in rural France; it was originally triggered by fuel tax hikes, but swiftly snowballed into a broader campaign against Macron's reforms.

    Acte 9: Gilets jaunes à Paris le 12 janvier 2019
    © Sputnik /
    Paris Court Sentences Yellow Vests Leader Eric Drouet to Over $2,000 in Fines
    Macron launched his “Grand National Debate” on 15 January to try to quell the biggest crisis of his presidency.

    Some 500,000 people participated in meetings and debates in community halls across the country from 15 January to 15 March, while others filled out questionnaires or offered suggestions on the official debate website. Macron, meanwhile, toured the country to engage local mayors and residents in discussions, promising the French people that his government would ultimately "transform anger into solutions". But as they returned to the streets of Paris and other cities Saturday for their 22nd straight week of protests, many yellow vests dismissed whatever he had to offer.

    "Great National Debate, great blah blah," and "Macron, we expect nothing from your announcements" read some of the banners waved by protesters in Paris. Interior ministry figures put the number of demonstrators at 31,000 on Saturday, a far cry from the 282,000 that took part in the first protest, but up from 22,300 a week before. Senate leader Gerard Larcher, a member of the opposition Republicans, told Le Figaro newspaper on Saturday: "He won't get a second chance."

    READ MORE: Macron at 'Critical' Standoff Stage With Yellow Vests Protesters — Scholar

    Macron, admitting to failures, had unveiled a 10-billion-euro package of tax cuts and income top-ups for the working poor and pensioners and made an attempt to reconnect with voters as he travelled to rural part of the country. Nonetheless, most yellow vests boycotted the consultations, accusing Macron of taking off the table their top demands — including the return of a popular "solidarity tax" on the rich, which he had cut, as well as citizen-sponsored referendums. There was also a marked absence of young people from the process.

    Topless women amid Yellow Vests protests in Lille
    © Twitter / facuvillier
    Breasts vs Guns: TOPLESS Women Join Yellow Vests Protests (VIDEO)
    Prime Minister Edouard Philippe declared nonetheless that France had spoken, and the debate, he said, had shown up "enormous exasperation" over the country's tax burden, the highest in the world, according to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, with taxes equivalent to 46.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

    "We need to lower taxes, and lower them more quickly," Philippe, said. Another outcome of the debates was the revelation that besides the frustration with taxes and elites, ordinary citizens were impatient to have more of a say in the running of the country.

    "It's double or quits for Macron," Le Journal du Dimanche opined on Sunday. "If he succeeds, he's back on the road to 2022 (the next presidential election). If he fails to convince, his capacity to carry out reforms will be jeopardised."

    Related:

    Macron: Yellow Vests Want to 'Destroy Republic', Recent Rally Not Demonstration
    Macron at 'Critical' Standoff Stage With Yellow Vests Protesters - Scholar
    Yellow Vests Crisis: Banker on Why President Macron Should be Backed, Not Ousted
    Macron Doing One Man Show, Trying to Take Steam Out of Yellow Vests – Politician
    Tags:
    yellow vests, Macron, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Fairest of All? Miss Russia 2019 Finals
    Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Fairest of All? Miss Russia 2019 Finals
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse