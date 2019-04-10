Conservative MPs Secretly Plotting to Remove Theresa May as PM - Report

According to the Daily Mail, senior Tory MPs are said to be plotting to remove Theresa May as party leader by 23rd May, in order to install a new Prime Minister before parliament's summer recess commences 20th July.
It's unclear how May could be forced out by her party — as she won a confidence vote at the end of 2018, party rules theoretically protect her from a formal contest until December. However, hardline Brexiteers — including Mark Francois and Andrea Jenkyns — have publicly renewed calls for the embattled premier to stand down. John Strafford, Campaign for Conservative Democracy chief, has suggested the party board has the power to force May out irrespective of the rules, as "it can do anything it likes".
Graham Brady, 1922 Committee Chair, has pledged to relay MPs' concerns to Downing Street, while ruling out a new confidence vote — although another Committee source has contradicted his stance.
Moreover, several MPs have seemingly been circling in recent days, preparing for a leadership content. For instance, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the Conservatives need a "kick up the a***" to appeal to younger voters at an event in London 9th April, adding the Conservatives would be "finished" if they became the "Brexit party".
Jacob Rees-Mogg, European Research Group chair, has also hosted 'Back Boris' dinners at his home, and also apparently thrown his weight behind former Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
"I've always thought highly of Amber Rudd, she is a very long-standing friend of my sister and a person of first-class capabilities. I happen to disagree with her on the European issue and there will come a time, although we may find it difficult to believe, when there are other things to talk about than Europe. At that point we will need all the talents arrayed within the party and not just those of Brexiteers," he said.
During the 2016 referendum campaign, Rudd — a prominent Remainer — said Boris Johnson was "not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening", although was ready and willing to endorse him in the subsequent leadership contest until his campaign collapsed.
