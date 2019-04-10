EU Parliament President Tajani Speaks on Brexit During Press Conference

The president of the European Union's legislature spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of a European Council summit which will be attended by the 27 heads of state of the European Union; the leaders will decide on whether or not to allow the UK to postpone its departure from the EU by up to a year.

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani is delivering a speech on Wednesday amid earlier reports that EU envoys were considering extending the UK's Brexit deadline to 30 March 2020, with a final end-date to be confirmed later.

The speech comes after the United Kingdom failed to agree on a Brexit deal by the initial 29 March deadline, Brussels extended the deadline until 12 April in a bid to give UK lawmakers more time to find a way out of the Brexit deadlock or leave without a deal.

