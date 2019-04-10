Register
13:40 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Skull

    Who is Mystery Man? Police Reconstruct Face After Skeleton Found in UK Woodland

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In May 2018 the skeletal remains of a man were found in a forest in Gloucestershire, in the west of England, by workmen.

    Detective Chief Inspector Richard Ocone said the body was "pretty decomposed, and was in effect a skeleton" when it was found near the A419 at Cirencester, a town built on the ruins of an ancient Roman town.

    Gloucestershire Police said there was no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances behind the man's death but they hired experts from Liverpool John Moores University to reconstruct his face in the hope his relatives or friends may recognise him.

    The man was aged somewhere between 30 and 55, was around five feet seven inches tall and is thought to have been white and probably a British national.

    ​At the time of his death the man was wearing a Peter Storm raincoat, a grey/blue short-sleeved shirt, a black gilet and blue trousers with a dark leather belt.

    A beige baseball cap and dark trainers with a white sole were found nearby, adding to the mystery.

    "We're potentially dealing with somebody who's perhaps walking distances between locations, and having no ID or money or a wallet on them is part of their lifestyle," said DCI Ocone.

    "It's a bit of a quandary at the moment, we just need to know who he is. This man will be somebody's son; he may well be somebody's brother or uncle," he said.

    ​The police have been unable to find a match on the DNA database — suggesting he had no criminal convictions — or on the missing persons.

    It is not the first time facial reconstruction experts have been used to identify a body.

    In January 2000 a body was dumped in a large sports bag on a quiet industrial estate in Attercliffe, Sheffield.

    South Yorkshire Police hired a facial reconstruction expert and the body was eventually identified as Mohammed Nasser Ali, 75, a retired steel worker.

    ​In March 2001 two men — one of them a Yemeni asylum seeker — were jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court for Mr Nasser Ali's murder.

    In 2004 a body was found in the Yorkshire Dales. An artist's impression was eventually produced and last month the body was identified as that of Lamduan Seekanya, a Thai woman who moved to the UK after marrying British teacher David Armitage.

    "I didn't kill my wife. Absolutely not," Mr Armitage told a journalist from The Sun newspaper, which tracked him down to his home in Thailand last month.

    Related:

    French Spy Killing in Alps Could Be Linked to Unsolved Murder of British Family
    UK Teenager Accused of Stab Murder in London Was on Bail for Possessing Knife
    Blonde Bombshell Spends Thousands of Dollars on Tattoos, Body Mods (PHOTOS)
    Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Sexy Bikini Body During Miami Yacht Getaway (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    body, reconstruction, police, gloucestershire, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse