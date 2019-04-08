Alleged Cops Seen Near Ecuador Embassy Amid Fears of Assange's Expulsion (VIDEO)

On 4 April, WikiLeaks alleged in a tweet, citing a high-level source within the Ecuadorian government, that Julian Assange would be expelled within ‘hours to days’, and the #INAPapers offshore scandal would be used as a pretext.

WikiLeaks has shared a video of what they say were two armed policemen near the Ecuadorian Embassy in London amid rumoured preparations for the expulsion of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who took refuge inside the building in 2012.

VIDEO: Two armed police enter the Ecuadorian embassy in London today pic.twitter.com/rCtFUw5yB3 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 7 апреля 2019 г.

At the same time, four plainclothes people were spotted in a car near the building which had stopped with its motor running.

VIDEO from just now: four plainclothes men in car outside Ecuadorian embassy with motor running and wheel spot https://t.co/XJX8x4SUzQ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 8 апреля 2019 г.

READ MORE: Ecuador Stays Silent on Assange's Allegedly Imminent Expulsion From Embassy

WikiLeaks' founder has remained inside Ecuador's Embassy in London since 2012, when he was granted asylum to help him avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges.

Even though the case was recently been dropped, Assange stayed in the embassy due to fears that he would be extradited to the United States — he is facing criminal charges in the US over his work with the whistleblowing site.