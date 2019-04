PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska, whose term expires in June, said Sunday he wanted to create a new political party and run for prime minister.

"I am ready to do whatever it takes to give the republic back to the people," he told a local television station, Markiza.

He said he wanted to prevent the return to power after 2020 of Slovakia’s long-ruling Direction party in a coalition with People’s Party.

Kiska backed Zuzana Caputova, a lawyer and civic activist, in last month’s presidential election. He called her election a victory and urged opposition parties to unite.