Railway Station in Athens Disrupted by Migrants' Sit-Down Protest - Reports

All railway services have been suspended due to the sit-down, Railway service operator Trainose stated in a press release. Migrants have remained on the train tracks, while a riot police unit is controlling the situation.
The protesters have reportedly asked for a bus to take them to the area of Diavata in northern Greece, where about 500 migrants, including families with small children, have assembled following a call on social media to get to the border.
#Breaking: Just in — Illegal migrants are blocking the train rails in #Athens in #Greece as part of a protest! The entire afternoon programs and rush hour, is making this very difficult. Picture: @eprotothema pic.twitter.com/dQ5dseLcuZ— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) 5 апреля 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
