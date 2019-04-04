UK Must Hold European Elections if it Remains in EU in May – Brexit Secretary

"In terms of a legal position: if we are a member of the European Union, then under treaty law we will be required to have European parliamentary elections", Barclay said, addressing members of the UK parliament.
At the same time, he pointed out that holding the EU election three years after the country’s citizens decided to leave the bloc would be damaging to UK politics.
READ MORE: 'Voldemort in a Wig': Harry Potter, Horcrux Brexit Analogies Blow Up Twitter
"To have European parliamentary elections three years after the country voted to leave would be damaging to our politics as a whole", Barclay added.
European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier said that London would have to provide Brussels with sufficient reason if it wanted another extension.
All comments
Show new comments (0)