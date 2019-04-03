Austrian Chancellor Kurz Says No Reason for Another Brexit Deadline Extension

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that there was no reason for there to be another delay in the Brexit deadline, something UK Prime Minister Theresa May plans to ask the European Union for.

"At the moment, there is no reason to extend the term. Chaos in the United Kingdom has not changed," Kurz told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Kurz added that it could not be ruled out that the situation would change and a new assessment of the situation be required.

On Tuesday, May said that London would ask Brussels to further extend the deadline for Brexit to give the UK government more time to pass the divorce deal.

Wales Minister Resigns After UK PM May's Vow to Discuss Brexit With Corbyn

The UK government and Brussels reached a divorce deal late last year, but the UK parliament has refused to back the agreement and cannot agree on any alternative measures. The country was supposed to have left the bloc on March 29 but missed the deadline.

The European Union gave London until April 12 to either come up with an alternative solution or leave without a deal on that day.

European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier, in turn, said that London would have to provide Brussels with sufficient reason if it wanted another extension.