Austrian Chancellor Kurz Says No Reason for Another Brexit Deadline Extension

"At the moment, there is no reason to extend the term. Chaos in the United Kingdom has not changed," Kurz told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Kurz added that it could not be ruled out that the situation would change and a new assessment of the situation be required.
On Tuesday, May said that London would ask Brussels to further extend the deadline for Brexit to give the UK government more time to pass the divorce deal.
The European Union gave London until April 12 to either come up with an alternative solution or leave without a deal on that day.
European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier, in turn, said that London would have to provide Brussels with sufficient reason if it wanted another extension.
