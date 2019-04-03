Major Blaze Engulfs 230-Year-Old Church in Blackburn, UK (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The oldest church in Blackburn was filmed immersed in the flames.
Eight fire engines and two helicopters promptly arrived at the scene, Lancashire Live reported. There is no information about casualties or the cause of the fire.
At 5.22am today firefighters were called to a fire at the former St John’s church Blackburn. No casualties, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SD5tsccnIF— Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) 3 апреля 2019 г.
Social media users have widely shared photos and videos of the fire and thick clouds of smoke towering into the sky, with one eyewitness reporting that he could hear what sounded like things "exploding" as well.
Major fire in #blackburn town centre this morning. Sounds like things are exploding as well. Hope everyone including emergency services are/stay safe. #lancashire #fire pic.twitter.com/C58mfN2jhV— Joe Makepeace (@Joe_Makepeace) 3 апреля 2019 г.
— Blackburn Fire (@Blackburn_Fire) 3 апреля 2019 г.
