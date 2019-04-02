Brexit: Some Are Fed Up With Delay and Want No Deal – British PM May

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the European Union cannot be held hostage to the political crisis in the United Kingdom for a long time.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that leaving the EU with a deal is the best option, and some people are already fed up with the delay to Brexit.

She went on to note that lawmakers are facing a decisive moment and they "can and must" reach a compromise.

However, when addressing Article 50, Theresa May stated that the UK government requires a further extension to secure a timely withdrawal.

The British prime minister's remarks come after earlier in the day French President Emmanuel Macron said that the EU couldn't "be a long-term hostage to the political crisis in Britain". His comment was made after on Monday, UK lawmakers rejected all four alternative Brexit options in the second round of indicative votes.

The United Kingdom was set to leave the European Union on 29 March, exactly two years after it triggered Article 50. However, it missed this deadline due to Parliament's indecision on the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the bloc. Therefore, the European Union set Britain a new deadline, 12 April, to present new Brexit conditions. If British parliamentarians fail to agree on a plan, London will have to leave the bloc without a deal.