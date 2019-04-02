Brexit: Some Are Fed Up With Delay and Want No Deal – British PM May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that leaving the EU with a deal is the best option, and some people are already fed up with the delay to Brexit.
She went on to note that lawmakers are facing a decisive moment and they "can and must" reach a compromise.
However, when addressing Article 50, Theresa May stated that the UK government requires a further extension to secure a timely withdrawal.
The United Kingdom was set to leave the European Union on 29 March, exactly two years after it triggered Article 50. However, it missed this deadline due to Parliament's indecision on the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the bloc. Therefore, the European Union set Britain a new deadline, 12 April, to present new Brexit conditions. If British parliamentarians fail to agree on a plan, London will have to leave the bloc without a deal.
