UK MPs Hold Brexit Debate and New Round of Indicative Votes (VIDEO)

British MPs are holding an indicative vote on Brexit's new direction in the House of Commons in London on Monday.

Earlier, the European Union gave the United Kingdom until 12 April to decide upon alternative withdrawal arrangements, or leave without a deal.

The UK Parliament rejected May's Brexit withdrawal agreement for the third time on 29 March; the deal would have outlined the nation's exit from the EU. Now the United Kingdom, in order to meet to its Brexit deadline extension agreement with the European Union, must either suggest a different deal by 12 April or exit the bloc without a deal in place on the same date.

Amid the Brexit chaos, some politicians have been calling for a second referendum to be held, while Brexiteers have insisted such a move would be a "betrayal" of the 2016 vote.

