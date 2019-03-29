Register
13:23 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

    'F***ing Tea Party': UK Police Prepare for Riots Across UK Due to Brexit Delay

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Britain was scheduled to leave the European Union on the 29th March this year. With the country's departure date now pushed back at least two weeks, authorities are now braced for potential unrest from, with some groups threatening riots across the country.

    Scotland Yard said it's ready to "share resources across the country" should disorder erupt at the large number of planned demonstrations during the day.

    UKIP, Tommy Robinson, the UK 'Yellow Vests', Democratic Football Lads Alliance and Leave Means Leave campaign are all holding rallies in London — concurrently, yet another vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal will take place the House of Commons.

    "We would like to reassure the public that officers will be ready to respond should any incidents or other spontaneous protests arise. Our officers are well trained to maintain public order and stand ready to share resources across the country if any disorder breaks out. We will not hesitate to take necessary action against anyone who deliberately chooses to act outside the law," a spokesperson said.

    A popular pro-Brexit meme widely shared on social media
    A popular pro-Brexit meme widely shared on social media

    Yellow vesters will meet near the Shard in the afternoon, while UKIP's ‘Make Brexit Happen' — sponsored financially by Robinson — will take place on the north side of the river. The anti-Islam activist, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was appointed by party leader Gerard Batten as an "adviser" on grooming gangs in 2018. The move sparked a wave of resignations and condemnation from former leader Nigel Farage.

    For his part, Farage has called on supporters to join a demonstration in Parliament Square at 16:00 GMT, the culmination of a ‘March to Leave' protest in which people will trudge 270 miles to the UK capital from Sunderland. The protest is backed by the Leave Means Leave campaign, which claims the "establishment" are actively attempting to delay Brexit. The Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) will also be convening a protest in central London — the group suggested in an online post MPs were "becoming worse than Nazis".

    Counter-protesters, including anti-fascists, trade unions and faith groups, intend to oppose the rallies.  The National Police Chiefs' Council has made clear forces across the country are prepared for potential demonstrations. "Police forces will always seek to facilitate the right to peaceful protest, balancing the right to protest with disruption to local communities," a spokesperson added. "Forces work closely with protest organisers to achieve this. "To date, protests have been largely peaceful and we have no intelligence at this time to suggest that will change."

    ‘Possible Scenarios'

    Even in Scotland, where 62 percent of voters backed remaining, 300 riot police have been mobilised in advance — senior officers speculate ports, airports and food supplies could be key protest ‘flash points'.

    Operating from a dedicated ‘nerve centre' in Midlothian, officers with specialist training in public order maintenance drawn from five hubs across the country are on standby, under the command of Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr of the UK National Crime Agency.

    Death
    CC0
    'RIOTS, DEATH, EVACUATION': Wild No-Deal Brexit Headlines Amid UK Media Frenzy
    "We are currently planning for a variety of possible scenarios, including potential disruption around Scottish sea and air ports, and protest events, to wider challenges across the UK leading to potential public disorder, which could lead to mutual aid requests from other police services in the UK. The Chief Constable has made it very clear that we will respond to such requests, particularly in relation to Northern Ireland, but any request will always be considered against the needs of policing in Scotland," Kerr said in February.

    Officers will remain primed for 12 weeks at least, their purview to maintain law and order, coordinate other emergency and public services and protect ‘service delivery' at pre-Brexit levels.

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: UK Parliament Holds New Debate and Third Vote on Brexit Deal
    UK Parliament to Debate Brexit Deal - Leader of Commons
    UK Parliament to Vote on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on Friday
    London Mayor Slams UK Gov't for Not Consulting With Business Leaders Over Brexit
    Tags:
    civil disorder, contingency plan, Civil Disobedience, Brexit, riots, Brexit, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse