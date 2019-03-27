Register
    European Parliament members attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

    MEPs Voted for Contentious ‘Meme Ban’ in EU Copyright Law by Mistake - Reports

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Europe
    The European Parliament has voted in favour of the suggested directive on copyright rules for the digital market, which will force internet platforms to share income with content creators and make them liable for copyrighted content that their users upload and share online.

    The most questionable "meme ban" part of the new EU copyright law was mistakenly voted in favour of by some MEPs, The Independent reported.

    The directive was adopted on 26 March with 348 votes in favour, 274 against and 36 abstentions, following a heated debate and previous unsuccessful attempts to pass it through the parliament.

    According to The Independent, MEPs voted down an amendment that would have enabled them to specifically reject the most controversial parts of the law, albeit by a very thin margin, ahead of the main vote. But now some of those politicians who voted in favour have reportedly said that they accidentally chose the wrong option.

    The records have been adjusted in accordance with the new results, The Independent reported, saying that despite this, the original outcome remains unchanged. 

    READ MORE: Polish PM Opposes EU Parliament's Directive on Digital Copyright Rules

    Copyright
    © Photo : Pixabay
    How Will EU Copyright Law Change Internet? Prof EXPLAINS
    The piece of legislation is yet to be formally approved by the Council of the European Union.

    The controversy mostly revolves around Article 11 and Article 13 (later changed to Article 17) of the proposed directive. The former, also called the "link tax", envisions requiring large tech giants such as Facebook and Google to pay authors, composers, filmmakers and other creators for using snippets of their copyrighted materials. The latter, aka the "upload filter", would make them legally responsible for the content posted by users.

