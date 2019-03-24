May Calls Emergency Closed-Door Brexit Meeting in UK Country House - Source

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is holding an emergency meeting at her Chequers country residence to discuss the Brexit crisis, a source close to the situation told Sputnik.

According to the source, the meeting will be conducted in a closed format and will be attended by a few ministers and a few members of the May's Conservative party.

READ MORE: No Deal Brexit Would be Catastrophic for UK Economy — Philip Hammond

UK media outlets have said that among those in attendance will be UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lidington, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay.

This comes after earlier in the day, the Sunday Times reported that May's cabinet was plotting to oust the prime minister and replace her with Deputy Prime Minister David Lidington amid growing tensions in the UK government over the uncertainty of an unsettled Brexit deal.

The UK-EU Brexit talks are in a stalemate as the UK parliament refused to support May's negotiated deal with the bloc. The European Union has agreed to grant the United Kingdom a delay to the original departure date of 29 March. The United Kingdom has until 22 May if its parliament passes the withdrawal deal next week, and until 12 April if it does not. At the same time, the European Union indicated it would not reopen negotiations on the deal agreed with the UK government.