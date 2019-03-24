London's Luton Airport Evacuated due to Fire Alarm (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Passengers at several terminals of London's Luton Airport were evacuated due to a fire alarm triggered on Sunday afternoon, the airport said in a statement.

"Due to a fire alarm activation, parts of the terminal have been evacuated as a precaution. The cause of the activation is currently being investigated. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience while this takes place," the statement said.

Chaos at Luton airport. No announcement made in the baggage area. Have fun getting out. pic.twitter.com/vhAMVeE1r6 — gracetomorrow (@gracetomorrow) March 24, 2019

​Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the alarm was triggered.

Luton Airport being evacuated due to fire alarm. No one allowed to leave aircraft pic.twitter.com/EVwdd4YoSJ — Stephen Brian Lowe (@StephenBLowe) March 24, 2019

​Flight departures were delayed due to evacuation, according to messages on social networks.

Stuck inside Luton airport. Real dreamy Sunday pic.twitter.com/QtyUIJbPuE — Lauren Emma Segal (@LaurenSegal) March 24, 2019

Sooo fire alarm or something else is occurring in Luton airport. @easyJet I hope you guys are aware. I don't want. A miss my flight please 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gm9Uh447E7 — Kentavious Flex 🇳🇬 (@MugiwaraLuffy_) March 24, 2019

​​Shortly after the news emerged, the airport said in a statement that the incident was a false alarm.

We can confirm the fire alarm activation was a false alarm. Passengers and staff are returning to the terminal. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) March 24, 2019

​The reason behind the alarm's activation is being investigated.