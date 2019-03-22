Register
20:47 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, welcomes British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday July 13, 2017.

    Jeremy Corbyn Set to Discuss Possibility of ‘Soft Brexit’ With Theresa May

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    At the 11th hour, the Labour leader is to go further than making his case for avoiding a no-deal situation at all costs, he will in fact try to convince the Prime Minister of his much touted softer model for Brexit

    UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May next week in an effort to convince her of the case for a softer Brexit, he has told the Mirror in an interview.

    Mr Corbyn said that he will meet Miss May on Monday, March 25 — just before she is due to put her much maligned Brexit agreement to a parliamentary vote for the third time — and that his primary objective is to convince the Prime Minister into abandoning a no-deal outcome.

    Surprisingly, Mr Corbyn has said that he will throw the Labour party's full support behind Miss May if she agrees to the pursuit of a softer Brexit alternative, that would include Britain remaining in a customs union with the EU.

    READ MORE: 'RIOTS, DEATH, EVACUATION': Wild No-Deal Brexit Headlines Amid UK Media Frenzy

    "We're the responsible party here. We're not running down the clock, we're looking for solutions," Mr Corbyn told the Mirror.

    "If she could say she's prepared to understand what we're saying, the points we're making about the future — customs union, dynamic relationship with Europe — then we will be able to talk to her about that. She's got to move forward on how things can change," he added.

    Expressing his own concerns and misgivings about a no-deal Brexit, Mr Corbyn told the Mirror that, "the dangers of a chaotic exit are huge, on supplies, investment, jobs and everything else."

    READ MORE: Twitter Ablaze With Debate Over Popular Anti-Brexit Petition

    "It's a very real threat obviously and it's made worse by the PM prevaricating. I'm very clear where the responsibilities lies for where we've got to. I feel very, very worried indeed," he added.

    Yet, even Mr Corbyn's appeals for a softer Brexit are unable to placate the most ardent Remainers.

    We're asking you to too.

    AAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRGGGGGGHHHHHH!!!

    Despite Mr Corbyn's regular talking up of a softer Brexit alternative, it is not entirely clear that such a policy change would be able to survive the test of parliamentary consensus. Other opposition parties, such as the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, are staunchly opposed to Brexit of any variation and have long called for a second referendum, often billed as a ‘people's vote.'

    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, Brexit, UK Government, British Labour Party, European Union, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Brussels, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse