Petition to Revoke Brexit Gets Over 2.7Mln Signatures

The petition posted on Wednesday has already crashed the website due to the great number of signatures, but it got back online. According to the Petitions Committee, the rate of signing is the highest that the site has ever experienced.

READ MORE: Absent ‘Meaningful Social Justice', Brexit Can't Solve British Problems — Journo

A petition is considered by the Parliament for debate if it racks up more than 100, 000 signatures, and requires a government response if it has more than 10,000 signatures.

© REUTERS / Neil Hall EU27 Unanimously Agree to May's Request for Brexit Delay

The written appeal gained popularity amid general uncertainty over Brexit. After Thursday's European Council meeting, the EU leaders agreed to grant the United Kingdom a short Brexit extension until 22 May if the UK House of Commons was able to pass the deal and until 12 April if it did not. Both dates are tied to the European Parliament elections, which are scheduled for 23-26 May. If the United Kingdom holds them, it has to make the announcement by 12 April.

Commenting on revoking Article 50, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she did not believe the United Kingdom should do that.