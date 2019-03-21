Register
13:56 GMT +321 March 2019
    Knife crime

    Jury Shown Moment Fatally Wounded UK Teenager Arrived on Stranger's Doorstep

    Europe
    An epidemic of knife crime has hit Britain in the two years with politicians desperately trying to figure how to stem the tide of violence. A Sputnik reporter was in court to hear what lay behind one murder.

    A jury at the Old Bailey in central London has been shown chilling CCTV footage of a group of teenage boys being chased by four men on two mopeds armed with knives.

    The footage ended with Jason Isaacs, 18, staggering up to the doorstep of a stranger's house in Northolt, north west London, with blood streaming from a knife wound to his back. He died in hospital three days later.

    Joel Amade and Kaleel Nyeila, both 18, deny murdering Jason on 18 November 2017.

    "There can be no doubt that clearly Jason Isaacs was subjected to a terrifying and vicious attack and that his friends had to run for their lives from a number of others chasing while wielding knives. Jason Isaacs was undoubtedly murdered. He was left stabbed and bleeding to death," Prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC told jurors in his opening speech on Tuesday 19 March.

    ​On Wednesday, 20 March, the jury was shown CCTV footage which was culled from a variety of sources, including a primary school, on the night of the murder.

    Detective Constable Nathan Dunstan, the officer who was responsible for finding the footage, was led through the various clips by Mr Badenoch, as Jason's mother, Sharon Kendall, listened attentively.

    Amade was shown leaving a property in Ilford, east London, at 4.43pm on the day of the murder and then getting on a bus on the other side of London, at Harrow, at 7.17pm.

    Det Con Dunstan said CCTV cameras on the bus showed Amade sitting on the back seat of the top deck, getting out a distinctive black motorcycle helmet and wiping the visor clean.

    The prosecution claim he got off the bus at Shaftesbury Circle and linked up with three other men, before riding down to Northolt.

    Det Con Dunstan showed the jury clips of the two mopeds, both with pillion passengers, riding around streets in Northolt around 10pm.

    Moped Gang Chased Five Boys

    Then at 10.25pm the mopeds could be seen chasing a group of five boys, one of whom was Jason.

    They pursued the boys into an alley, which is where Jason was attacked, stabbed in the arm, legs and back.

    CCTV footage showed him coming back out of the alley, chased by one of the pillion passengers who had got off one of the mopeds.

    Finally, as the mopeds rode off, he staggered up to the door of a complete stranger, out of breath and in clear distress.

    "The real question in this case is likely to be — were these two defendants in this courtroom, in your charge, on those mopeds on November 18?" Mr Badenoch told the jury on Tuesday.

    The trial continues.

     

    Tags:
    knife crime, moped, stabbing, Metropolitan Police, London
