Damage to Insured Property During Yellow Vest Protests Soared to Over $220Mln

On Monday, the French Insurance Federation (FFA) reported 170 million euros of loss, however, this figure did not include losses caused by protests that took place on March 16 and accompanied by serious disorder.
The wave of the yellow vest rallies — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November. The protests have been marked by violence and public disorder. While the French government ultimately abandoned plans to raise fuel taxes, which triggered the rallies, and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, the protests have continued and morphed into wider outcry against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and high living costs.
