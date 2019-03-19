Damage to Insured Property During Yellow Vest Protests Soared to Over $220Mln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The amount of loss from damage to insured property during yellow vest protests in France over the past weekend increased by 15 percent up to 200 million euros ($227 million), the local media reported on Tuesday, citing French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

On Monday, the French Insurance Federation (FFA) reported 170 million euros of loss, however, this figure did not include losses caused by protests that took place on March 16 and accompanied by serious disorder.

The Figaro newspaper reported that on Tuesday, Le Maire announced during hearings in the country's parliament that overall losses, including from Saturday's unrest, reached 200 million euros.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November. The protests have been marked by violence and public disorder. While the French government ultimately abandoned plans to raise fuel taxes, which triggered the rallies, and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, the protests have continued and morphed into wider outcry against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and high living costs.