Erdogan Says Turkey Involved in Probe Into Utrecht Shooting Attack

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is involved in an investigation into the shooting attack in the Dutch city of Utrecht, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a gunman opened fire on a tram outside the city centre, killing three people and wounding nine others. The Dutch police said they were looking for 37-year-old Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis in connection with the attack. The police then said that the suspected perpetrator of the attack had been arrested.

Turkey Expresses Solidarity With Netherlands After Utrecht Shooting - Ankara

"It is currently being investigated what kind of attack it was — a domestic or terrorist one. Our MIT is also dealing with [the investigation]," Erdogan said as quoted by Turkey's 7 TV channel.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency has reported, citing the suspect's Dutch relatives, that Tanis might have perpetrated the attack due to family problems.