Erdogan Says Turkey Involved in Probe Into Utrecht Shooting Attack

Earlier in the day, a gunman opened fire on a tram outside the city centre, killing three people and wounding nine others. The Dutch police said they were looking for 37-year-old Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis in connection with the attack. The police then said that the suspected perpetrator of the attack had been arrested.
READ MORE: Three Killed in Shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Turkey's Anadolu news agency has reported, citing the suspect's Dutch relatives, that Tanis might have perpetrated the attack due to family problems.
All comments
Show new comments (0)