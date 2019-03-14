Nord Stream 2 to Create Firm to Own 31 Miles of Pipeline in Germany - Reports

The new section of the pipeline will be subjected to EU regulations, while the rest of Nord Stream 2 — about 1,200 kilometres — will remain outside the bloc’s jurisdiction, the newspaper reported, citing its sources.
The creation of a separate company to manage the German part of the pipeline has not been discussed with German regulatory bodies yet, the media outlet noted.
The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 1,230-kilometer-long pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.
