Minsk Summons Polish Envoy Over Revision of War Crimes Against Belarusians

"We expect official comments from the Polish authorities on whether this assessment of Bury's actions is [Poland's] official position and how it agrees with the steps to build dialogue, including the historic one, that both sides have recently taken. The Polish ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry to give relevant explanations", Glaz said in a statement.
Romuald Rajs, also known under the nickname "Bury", was sentenced to death in 1949, charged, in particular, with the mass killing of Polish Belarusians.
The IPN said Rajs "did not intend to destroy the Belarusian community living in Poland within its present borders".
According to the institute, he was guilty of "creating the situation he could not cope with and as a result of which… the people, who under no circumstances should have suffered, were killed".
