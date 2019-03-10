Register
14:18 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    SAS

    UK Female Soldiers Warned Against Mocking SAS Recruits’ Penis Size

    © Flickr / ResoluteSupportMedia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The markedly nasty comments typically come as part of a final training session in an “Escape and Evasion” course, with recruits noting certain double standards in the approach, since reciprocal remarks about female interrogators’ private parts are strictly forbidden.

    It appears that soldiers taking part in the selection process for the British elite force, the Special Air Service, commonly referred to as SAS, strip off for mock questioning, including by females, who frequently go ahead with sassy comments about the recruits’ manhoods.

    However, now they have been warned against the unacceptable, in terms of political correctness, mockery, after a soldier complained to senior officers about his treatment while being questioned during a compulsory “Resistance to Interrogation” drill.

    According to a source cited by the Daily Star, “it can be humiliating”, “but they are looking for a response”. The source went on to state that the female interrogators are “trying to make you snap and react”, which the recruits should by no means do, since if so, “you are on the road to failure”. “You just have to grin and bear it”, the source went on, adding people react differently, with some managing to laugh it off, but others “can get quite annoyed about it”, he stressed.

    “The women come in and humiliate you and the easiest way to do that is to make fun of your penis size”, the source noted, going on to detail the physical details of the recruits during a mock interrogation. 

    “When you are cold, wet, dehydrated and hungry it has an effect on certain parts of your anatomy. Some parts of your extremities can shrink and shrivel”, he said, noting the female interrogators intentionally exploit the soldiers’ vulnerability, while they themselves would not be allowed to comment on the fair sex’s breasts or backside even as part of an exercise.

    Man jeans
    CC0
    Diamond Billionaire Tries Enlarging His Penis, Dies – Report

    The said mock interrogation comes as part of a 36-hour “Resistance to Interrogation” training exercise, which is in turn an element of an “Escape and Evasion” course. The training lasts around two weeks and is a must for those aiming to serve in the Special Forces, be it the SAS, SBS or the Special Reconnaissance Regiment. 

    First, soldiers are tracked and are expected to do their best to avoid capture, but when caught in the mock operation, they get stripped and are made to stand in uncomfortable positions being interrogated by a mixture of male and female soldiers, with the latter being selected from across the armed forces for assisting twice a year in the selection of SAS troops.

    READ MORE: Woman Suspected of Hiring Sicilian Mafia to Seal Her Ex-Lover Alive in Cement

    The practice has been around for more than 25 years, with women soldiers considered to be exceptionally good at “breaking troops.”


    Related:

    UK's SAS Fought in Syria Skirting Parliament's Decision, Military Admits
    UK SAS Forces Banned From Wearing Skull Badges Due to SS Insignia Resemblance
    Ex-SAS Chief Warns No-Deal Brexit Would Be 'Major Security Concern' for UK
    Secret Inquiry: Australia's SAS Soldiers Questioned Over Alleged War Crimes
    Tags:
    drills, exercise, penis, soldiers, SAS, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse