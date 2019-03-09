17th Weekend of Yellow Vests Demonstrations in Paris (VIDEO)

The 17th weekend of demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies continues throughout the country.

During the previous event, around 39,300 people took part in protests throughout the country, according to the French Interior Ministry.

Large-scale demonstrations began in France on 17 November last year in the wake of the government's decision to raise fuel taxes. Despite the French authorities later discarding their plans, the yellow vests protesters, dissatisfied with the government's social policies, have continued to rally across the country.

Around 39,300 people took part in protests throughout France during the previous event, a clear decrease since the peak of 282,000 during the beginning of the 'Yellow Vest' movement.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.