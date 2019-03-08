UK's May to Pressure EU on Brexit Deal Changes With Regard to Backstop - Reports

"Just as MPs will face a big choice next week, the EU has to make a choice too. We are both participants in this process. It is in the European interest for the UK to leave with a deal. We are working with them but the decisions that the EU makes over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the vote," May will say on Friday, as cited by Sky News.
READ MORE: UK Commons Leader Confirms Parliament to Vote on May's Brexit Deal on 12 March
However, EU officials have repeatedly said that the Brexit deal is not subject to renegotiation.
May has promised to hold another parliamentary vote on the withdrawal agreement by March 12, which will mark just over two weeks before the UK effective withdrawal from the European Union on March 29.
All comments
Show new comments (0)