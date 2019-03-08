Register
15:30 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shoreham air crash

    As UK Airshow Crash Pilot Cleared, Why Do Secrets of the Cockpit Remain Hidden?

    © Photo: YouTube/Universal Media Online
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    In August 2015 a Hawker Hunter jet ploughed into traffic on a main road on the south coast of England during an airshow, killing 11 motorists.

    On Friday, 8 March, pilot Andy Hill was acquitted of 11 counts of manslaughter by negligence.

    There were gasps and tears from the relatives of the victims who sat in the courtroom at the Old Bailey in central London.

    "I am enormously impressed and grateful for the dignified way you have all behaved. I can see that you are upset and you are absolutely entitled to be but despite being upset you have behaved in a way which does you great credit," Mr Justice Edis told the families. 

    ​The victims were Anthony Brightwell, Maurice Abrahams, Dylan Archer, Matthew Jones, James Mallinson, Mark Reeves, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Daniele Gaetano Polito, Mark Trussler and Richard Smith. 

    After the not guilty verdict Hill read out a statement outside court in which he read out the names of all those who died.

    "I'm truly sorry for the part I played in their deaths. It is they that I will remember for the rest of my life," Hill, 54, said. 

    Sending the jury out to deliberate on their verdict earlier in the week Judge Andrew Edis told them they had to focus on "why things went so disastrously wrong. "

    But were the jury given all the facts?

    Legal argument before the trial at the Old Bailey got under way focused on the question of cockpit confidentiality.

    Ever since the introduction of Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) technology in the 1970s and 1980s there has been a protocol that the contents will only be used in connection with accident investigations. Pilots are continuously recorded and CVRs store the last two hours of their conversation.  

    ​When there is an accident the first thing investigators will look for is the "black box", which is a catch-all term which refers to both the CVRs and the flight data recorder (FDR), which stores speed, altitude and other data from instruments in the cockpit.

    Both the CVR and the FDR are built to withstand g-force, impact and temperatures of over 1,000 degrees Celsius. So both recorders survived the Shoreham airshow accident on 22 August 2015 and played a key part in the Air Accident Investigation Bureau's investigation.

    But when it came time for Hill to go on trial in 2019 there was considerable legal argument about whether the contents of the CVR could be released in open court. The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) objected and a lawyer representing various media organisations was called in, in an attempt to overturn the decision to keep what went on in Hill's cockpit a secret.

    Prosecutors claimed he began his "bent loop" while flying too low and did not use enough thrust, resulting in the jet smashing into queuing traffic on the busy A27 dual carriageway. It is the main road from Brighton to Portsmouth and runs within a few hundred yards of the end of the runway at Shoreham airport, where the airshow was being held. 

    Hill's lawyer, Karim Khalil QC, said his clients actions were "frankly inconceivable" unless he was "impaired".

    Hill himself said in evidence he must have passed out due to the g-force during the manoeuvre and said he remembered nothing of the accident or even a few days before the crash. The crash had an inevitable chill factor on attendance at airshows.

    Earlier this week the world-famous Farnborough International Airshow said it would no longer hold a public weekend after "negative and vitriolic" feedback about displays. The organisers said the Shoreham air crash had "expedited" their decision, but they said there had been a "dwindling number" of spectators last year.

    The airshow takes place every other year and the next one is due in July 2020. The five-day trade show will continue but the two-day public weekend is being discontinued.

    The Shoreham airshow crash was the first to cause spectator fatalities in the UK for 63 years.

    In May 2017 another pilot crashed his aircraft, this time at the Abingdon airshow in Oxfordshire.

    Luckily he landed in a field and nobody was hurt. Last year a report by the AAIB found "the engine seized up following the loss of its oil during the flight". "Several safety actions have been taken by the engine manufacturer, the owner, and the Light Aircraft Association," the report added.

    Hundreds of leaked CVR recordings and transcripts are available on the internet. Ghouls can trawl YouTube and find dozens of clips of chilling excerpts of the final moments of pilots involved in deadly air crashes.

    One of the most disturbing is that from a 1985 crash in Japan when a Boeing 747 hit Mount Takamagahara, killing all 520 people on board.

    An automated voice can be heard warning: "Pull up, pull up!" seconds before the pilot, Captain Masami Takahama, says simply: "It's the end" and then there is the noise of the impact.

    Related:

    'Why Did I Take The Power Off?' Pilot Has No Memory of Shoreham Airshow Disaster
    Pilot Who 'Miraculously Escaped' From Crash Fireball on Trial for Killing 11
    WATCH: Shoreham Air Show Jet Crashes, Erupts in Fireball
    Tags:
    airshow, accident, crash, Brighton, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse