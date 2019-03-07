UK Commons Leader Confirms Parliament to Vote on May's Brexit Deal on 12 March

LONDON (Sputnik) - Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom confirmed on Thursday that the UK parliament will vote on the government's Brexit deal on March 12.

If the deal is rejected again, Leadsom will make a statement determining the further course of action of lawmakers.

In February, UK Prime Minister Theresa May told the UK parliament that it would be able to vote on the government's deal no later than March 12. If the deal is rejected, the parliament will then vote on a no-deal scenario. If that option is voted down as well, the parliament will vote on a potential Brexit extension past the deadline.

Earlier in the day, speaking about the possible extension, France's Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau stressed that the UK should justify this move if takes it.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the block on March 29. While London has managed to negotiate a withdrawal deal with Brussels, the UK parliament has been refusing to endorse the deal due to the controversial provision on the Irish border backstop, contributing to fears of a no-deal Brexit.

