UK Police Link Device Found in Glasgow With Explosive Devices Received in London

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Metropolitan Police Service confirmed that a device had been found at the University of Glasgow on Wednesday, adding that the law enforcement linked it with the three small improvised explosive devices received in London.

On Tuesday, small packaged had been received at three business addresses in London. Specialists subsequently said that they contained small improvised explosive devices. One of the packages was opened which resulted in a part of these package burning. One package was also received at the University of Glasgow on Wednesday. It was not opened an no one was wounded.

© AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS Police Investigating Suspicious Package Found Near UK Parliament in London

"Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command who are investigating three small improvised explosive devices received at addresses in London yesterday (5 March) have linked a similar-type device that was identified at the University of Glasgow today, 6 March," the Met Police said in a statement.

"Due to similarities in the package, its markings and the type of device that was recovered in Glasgow, we are treating it as being linked to the three packages we're investigating in London. We are working very closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland and both investigations are being run in tandem," Commander Clarke Jarrett from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command explained in the same statement.

Jarrett added that one of the lines of investigation, pursued by law enforcement, suggested that the devices had come from Ireland.