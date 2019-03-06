UK Police Link Device Found in Glasgow With Explosive Devices Received in London

On Tuesday, small packaged had been received at three business addresses in London. Specialists subsequently said that they contained small improvised explosive devices. One of the packages was opened which resulted in a part of these package burning. One package was also received at the University of Glasgow on Wednesday. It was not opened an no one was wounded.
"Due to similarities in the package, its markings and the type of device that was recovered in Glasgow, we are treating it as being linked to the three packages we're investigating in London. We are working very closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland and both investigations are being run in tandem," Commander Clarke Jarrett from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command explained in the same statement.
Jarrett added that one of the lines of investigation, pursued by law enforcement, suggested that the devices had come from Ireland.
