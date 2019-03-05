UK Police Arrest 6 People After Lancashire College Knife Attack

Police stated the attack at Runshaw College resulted in a 17-year-old boy being nicked on the arm.
"A sixth arrest has been made following an incident of disorder close to a college in Leyland", the statement read.
"We know that this disorder is related to a personal issue between two members of each group. There is nothing to suggest there are any further fights planned", Gary Crowe, the chief inspector from South Ribble Police, was quoted as saying in the statement.
The incident followed a previous call to police on 4 March morning from a member of staff from Runshaw College.
The staff member said they had received an anonymous report, stating that a group of people were planning to come to the college with weapons by train from Manchester.
