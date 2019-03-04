MiG-29 Crashes in Poland, Pilot Reportedly Injured (PHOTOS)

The fighter MiG-29 crashed on 4 March in Mazovian Voivodeship (Mazovia Province), the pilot ejected, according to spokesman for the General Command of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Marek Pawlak.
The general command of the Polish Armed Forces' press office has reported that the pilot has been found and taken to a hospital. No more people were injured in the incident.
Katastrofa samolotu MIG #mig #katastrofa pierwsze zdjęcia pic.twitter.com/TMQSZ3N8Ge— Mariusz Smolewski (@MSmolewski) 4 марта 2019 г.
Ten fire brigades and police from neighbouring Wegrow have reportedly been sent to the place of the incident.
#PolishAirForce MiG-29 from 23rd tactical airbase crashed shortly after takeoff. The pilot managed to eject, in stable condition— FrogFootTV (@FrogFootTV) 4 марта 2019 г.
pics ©FB/Ratownictwo Powiatu Węgrowskiego#Poland #MiG29 #SiłyPowietrzne #aviation #aircraft #airforce #military #wojsko #samoloty #samolot #lotnictwo pic.twitter.com/Tk9vpaI4kp
