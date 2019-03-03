Register
15:37 GMT +303 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London

    Shamima Begum's Husband Wants to Go Back to Netherlands With Her & Newborn Son

    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The notorious Daesh bride, Shamima Begum, has been making world headlines ever since her February interview with The Times, in which she cold-bloodedly admitted that seeing a severed head in a bin “did not faze her”.

    In an interview with BBC Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville, Yago Riedijk, the Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, who joined Daesh* in 2015, said that he wanted his wife to return to the Netherlands with him.

    READ MORE: 'In Fear of Her Life': Shamima Begum Leaves Refugee Camp After Death Threats

    The 27-year-old, who is now being held in a Kurdish detention centre in north-eastern Syria, admitted that he had fought for the terrorist group, but added that he had rejected it and tried to leave the self-proclaimed caliphate.

    A member of the Iraqi security forces removes a banner bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Mosul on January 19, 2017
    © AFP 2018 /
    'I Want to Go Home'- British Pharmacist Who Spent Years in Daesh Stronghold
    Riedijk told Sommerville that he was imprisoned in Daesh’s so-called capital Raqqa and tortured after terrorists accused him of being a Dutch spy.

    As the group lost its positions, Riedijk and Begum, who headed to the war in Syria from London at the age of 15, escaped from the town of Baghouz, the organisation’s last stronghold in eastern Syria.

    The Dutchman surrendered to a group of Syrian fighters, while Begum, now 19, and their newborn baby, Jarrah, wound up among thousands of people in a refugee camp in the country’s north. According to her lawyer, she has already fled the camp with her child after receiving death threats.

    Speaking with the BBC, Riedijk said that there was nothing wrong with marrying 15-year-old Begum while he was 23, because it was “her choice”:

    “To be honest, when my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn’t that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway. It was her own choice. She asked to look for a partner for her, and I was invited”, he said, adding that “she was very young, maybe it would have been better for her to wait a bit. But she didn’t, she chose to get married and I chose to marry her”.

    He also claimed that Begum “seemed in a good state of mind”.

    Many social media users, however, are against Daesh terrorists’ return to Europe and are urging governments not to let them return, with some hoping for death sentences:

    Begum pleaded that she was willing to change in order to be allowed back in the UK, but sparked fury by refusing to apologise for joining Daesh and contending that the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing was “retaliation” for coalition attacks in Syria.

    READ MORE: Sorry Not Sorry? Shamima Begum Says She Wants Brits to Learn From Her 'Mistake'

    Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana, center, and Shamima Begum, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police, File
    'Shamima Begum is One of 400 Daesh Supporters Back in UK' - Anti-Terror Expert
    Subsequently, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he would do “everything” to stop British Daesh fighters and their brides from returning to the United Kingdom, and stripped Begum of her citizenship, saying that she could claim Bangladeshi citizenship due to her mother’s roots.

    Bangladesh, however, dismissed that possibility, saying that Begum had been “erroneously identified” as a citizen by the UK government and that she had “never” visited the country.

    Since then, Begum has claimed that London’s decision was “unjust” and that they had opted to “make an example” of her because she had been in the epicentre of media attention.

    “I feel like I’ve been discriminated against because everyone was saying I was a poster girl for ISIS [Daesh]. I’m being punished right now because I’m famous. I regret speaking to the media. I wish I had stayed low and found a different way to contact my family”, she told The Sunday Telegraph in an interview on 24 February.

    *Daesh, also known as IS/ ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    'In Fear of Her Life': Shamima Begum Leaves Refugee Camp After Death Threats
    Sorry Not Sorry? Shamima Begum Says She Wants Brits to Learn From Her 'Mistake'
    Daesh Bride Begum’s Father Says He Agrees with Gov't on Not Letting Her into UK
    Jihadi Come Home? Shamima Begum to Legally Fight for UK Return - Report
    Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum - Reports
    Tags:
    refugee center, newborn baby, husband, wife, terrorist groups, refugee camp, son, citizenship, terrorist, custody, torture, Daesh, Shamima Begum, Sajid Javid, Syria, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse