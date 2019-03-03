Thousands of Protesters in Podgorica Call on Montenegrin President to Resign

"We demand that the president, the prime minister, the leadership of the prosecutor's office [and] the Agency for Prevention of Corruption, the board of directors of the Radio and Television of Montenegro resign," actor and protester Slavisa Grubisa said.
The protesters gave the authorities until March 15 to fulfill their demands, warning that otherwise, they would gather the next day once again.
Podgorica— JОВАН ВЛАДИМИР 2 (@J290612577) 3 марта 2019 г.
MONTENEGRO pic.twitter.com/bzFcu0w91s
The demonstrators also demanded that opposition lawmakers boycott the work of the parliament.
The rallies were triggered by claims that the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS), led by Djukanovic, allegedly received shady financing from tycoons ahead of the 2018 presidential election.
Thousands protested in #Montenegro’s capital #Podgorica on Saturday, the fourth such rally in as many weeks, demanding that President Milo #Djukanovic and his government resign over alleged corruption, cronyism and abuse of office. pic.twitter.com/opo4RNPujJ— Srbija Evropa (@srbija_eu) 3 марта 2019 г.
Djukanovic has repeatedly denied Knezevic's accusations and warned that the corruption allegations would be used to incite anti-government protests and try to oust him from power.
