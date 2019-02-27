EU Parliament Urges to Abolish 'Golden Visas' for Foreign Investors

The list of recommendations, in particular, includes the call on the European Commission to "immediately work on a proposal for a European financial police force," set up an EU anti-money laundering watchdog, establish a global tax body within the United Nations.
"Golden visas and passports are problematic and should be phased out," a recommendation said.
The report was adopted with 34 votes to four and three abstentions. It will now be passed on to the plenary for approval on March 25-28.
"Europe has a serious money laundering and tax fraud problem… We need tougher EU-level regulation, harsh sanctions on banks facilitating financial crimes, and a new European financial police within Europol," Jeppe Kofod, a co-rapporteur of the roadmap, said, as quoted by the EU Parliament's press service.
Another co-rapporteur Ludek Niedermayer said that "golden visas" and special tax schemes to attract foreign investors pose a threat to EU security, while providing only marginal or zero economic benefits.
