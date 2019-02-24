MI5 Worried Daesh Cells Will Be in Almost Every City Across UK - Reports

British intelligence services believe that terrorists could attempt to organise sleeper cells in London and Manchester, which have already been hit by deadly attacks, along with Birmingham and other areas with large Muslim populations, the Daily Star reported, citing sources.

A source told the Daily Star that people returning to the UK are "tough, possibly traumatised individuals who are effectively addicted to fighting" after surviving months and possibly years of war.

The UK's MI5 reportedly worries that hundreds of Daesh* supporters have set up groups determined on bringing terror to the streets of almost every British city.

"These individuals are not just going to give up the fight — waging jihad is their life. There will be a calm before the storm when they begin to recruit and organise, but the storm is coming", the Daily Stare quote the source as saying.

According to MI5, there could be some 1,000 British men and women still in Syria attempting to return home.

The terror threat has remained high in the United Kingdom in recent years. The country has experienced a number of bloody terror attacks, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliamentary grounds in March 2017, as well as the Manchester Arena bombing, which claimed the lives of 23 people, including the attacker, on 22 May 2017.

