Bill Targeting Online Bullying to Be Introduced in French Parliament - Macron

PARIS (Sputnik) – A bill against hate speech on the internet will be introduced in the French parliament in spring, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"From the month of May, lawmaker Laetitia Avia will introduce in the parliament a bill to fight hate on the internet," Macron said in his speech at the French association of Jewish organizations (Crif) on Wednesday.

The president noted the effective experience of Germany in this area.

"We should be inspired by what our German colleagues have managed to achieve in an effective and pragmatic manner — introduce legal sanctions, both financial and criminal, and hold both people and internet platforms accountable," Macron pointed out.

The initiative follows a scandal in French media industry which erupted after a group of men, working for mostly left-wing media outlets, was accused of running an online campaign against female journalists, feminists and members of the LGBT community.