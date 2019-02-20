EU Extends Anti-Russia Sanctions, Adds 8 More Individuals to List - Source

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that there was a chance the European Union could impose new sanctions on Russia in retaliation to the Kerch Strait incident within two weeks.

The EU has extended individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for 6 months, and also added eight names to the list over the recent black sea incident, according to a source.

On 25 November, three Ukrainian Navy ships crossed the Russian maritime border, entered its territorial waters, which were temporarily closed, and began moving toward the Kerch Strait. The strait serves as an entrance into the Sea of Azov. The vessels and their crew were detained by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW