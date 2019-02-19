Ciampino Airport in Rome Closed Due to Fire (PHOTOS)

All passengers and staff were evacuated today from Ciampino Airport in Rome due to a fire, La Repubblica reports.

According to the newspaper, flights have been canceled. Law enforcement officers and firefighters have arrived at the scene.

Fire at Rome Ciampino airport this morning, departures has been closed for the past hour and a half. This queue is for the only available toilet (in arrivals) ☹️@TheLocalItaly pic.twitter.com/1uwPcSoS4p — Jessica Phelan (@JessicaLPhelan) February 19, 2019

​"The airport has been closed as a precaution," a spokeswoman for Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), said.

Well I’ve never been part of a mass evacuation of an airport before pic.twitter.com/0sGEtE95Ma — Jack Smith (@Jack_Smith_96) February 19, 2019

​According to reports, the fire, which broke out in an external area of the airport at around 08.00, has been put out.