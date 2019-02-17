French Police Detained 29 People in Recent Yellow Vests Rally in Paris - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police detained 29 activists during the Saturday yellow vests protest in the French capital, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on 17 February.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the number of the people detained by Paris police on Saturday, which marked the 14th straight weekend of yellow vests demonstrations in the city, was 10 people less than during last week's protest.

Some 41,400 people took part in the 14th week of the yellow vest protests across France on 16 February, including 5,000 in Paris.

About 1,300 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters have been reportedly injured since the movement launched.

The wave of the yellow vests rallies — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November.

The protests have been marked by violence and public disorder. While the French government ultimately abandoned plans to raise fuel taxes, which triggered the rallies, and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, the protests have continued and morphed into a wider outcry against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and high living costs.