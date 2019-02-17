Activists Hold Lukov March in Bulgaria, Honouring Pro-Nazi WWII General (PHOTOS)

According to numerous media reports, about 2,000 activists marched through the streets of Sofia on Saturday in a column, holding flags, torches and placards while praising the politician.
Previously, the mayor of the Bulgarian capital, Yordanka Fandakova, formally prohibited holding the event. However, the activists were permitted to lay flowers at a memorial to the Bulgarian general, who was killed by anti-fascist partisans in 1943.
Neo-Nazis march in Sofia, Bulgaria. There is a counter-rally too. Both use German slogans. Gemeinsam für Europa (gegen Nazis). pic.twitter.com/HPnbQShJmw— Dimitar Bechev (@DimitarBechev) 16 февраля 2019 г.
At the same time, the World Jewish Congress and other Jewish groups condemned the march, calling for it to be suspended.
The Nordic Resistance Movement, Germany’s NPD party, and other neo-nazi groups have joined today's antisemitic march in Bulgaria honoring former Nazi collaborator General Lukov. pic.twitter.com/6jkiPR6BvH— WJC (@WorldJewishCong) 16 февраля 2019 г.