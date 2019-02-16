Several Injured as Car Rams Into Yellow Vests Rally - Reports

According to eyewitnesses, quoted by the Daily Express, the car was in the middle of the rally when a passenger opened the door to shout at the protesters, which was then followed by the driver accelerating.

Several people were overthrown and at least three were injured as a result of a car that drove into yellow vests protesters in the French city of Rouen, BFM TV reported, citing a police source. As the broadcaster specified, first aid to those injured was provided immediately.

🇨🇵 [ALERTE] — Un grave accident de la route vient de se produire à #Rouen en marge de l'#acteXIV des #GiletsJaunes. Le bilan est, selon des sources sur place, très lourd. On parle 4 blessés en urgence absolue.

Les circonstances de l'accident sont encore inconnues. #Acte14 pic.twitter.com/XNVgyDmZW8 — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) February 16, 2019

Update: Three #GiletsJaunes Protestors in #Rouen was injured, one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries, all three have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/jtUberEXjb — FOR the PEOPLE (@FTPmedia1) February 16, 2019

According to the media outlet, several people were inside the car that was blocked by the rally.

The driver left the scene and went to the police, BFMTV reported.