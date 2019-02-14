Register
16:51 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers walk past floral tributes placed at the scene of an attack on Westminster Bridge, in London, Britain March 24, 2017

    'Greater Police Powers Are Needed in Certain Circumstances' – UK Security Expert

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Following the agreement of both houses on the text of the bill, the new UK Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act received Royal Assent on 12 February, and is now an Act of Parliament.

    The new legislation gives the police greater powers to investigate hostile state activity. The act was introduced as a bill to the House of Commons on 6 June 2018 and was introduced to the House of Lords on 12 September 2018. A provision amending the Reinsurance (Acts of Terrorism) Act 1993 came into force on 12 February.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the law with Dr David Lowe, a senior research fellow at Leeds Beckett University's Law School and a consultant on terrorism and security policy.

    Sputnik: The law now specifies counter-action not only against terrorists but hostile states. Particularly, Russia was singled out by [Home Secretary] Sajid Javid. Why do you think this rhetoric is being maintained against Moscow?

    David Lowe: Yes, that is a difficult one because it is about producing hard evidence to show that there was that direct link that's alleged from the UK government to the Russian government.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, March 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Bernadett Szabo
    Stop Chasing Twitter Transphobes & Focus on Knife Crime - BoJo to UK Police Bosses
    And I don't think that has been forthcoming yet, that you need to prove beyond reasonable doubt. But Mr Javid was saying this evening when he was introducing the bill. Last year he made reference to the Novichok incident in Salisbury.

    But I think there has been over the years, if I can put it mildly, a frosty relationship between the UK and Russia, which I think is a shame because if we look at the wider picture, I mean we are talking about terrorism, we are looking at how Russia has been a victim of Islamist terrorism certainly around the Caucasus Region and was also having to deal with groups like Daesh* in Syria, in Iraq, and of course, they have been a threat to the UK as well as other Western states.

    So, maybe, you know, there has always been an opportunity to work together on this but it is a shame that this rhetoric is still being used until there is hard evidence. But I mean there was that investigation that they did say there was a link but, you know, we need hard evidence.

    READ MORE: MI6 Chief May Stay in Place to Cover Post-Brexit Period — Reports

    But, you know, I am not a politician, I am not a diplomat but hopefully, these relationships can get a bit closer in the future.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the state of cooperation between the UK and Russia on terrorism? Is there any cooperation actively going on right now?

    David Lowe: Well, on the surfact there doesn't seem to be any and as I have said you know I gave that example they are dealing with Daesh. Maybe behind the scenes, there might be some discussion on cooperation at some level somewhere but that's me just making an educated guess on that. But there are opportunities there and perhaps, sometimes it is worth biting the bullet and starting to talk again.

    Sputnik: Can you comment on the greater powers that the police have been endowed with under this law? Is there any concern that these powers could be abused?

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    UK Counter-Terror Police Head Blames US for Giving Daesh 'Propaganda Victory'
    David Lowe: Well, I think in some certain circumstances greater powers are needed because, as technology evolves, we need legislation to keep up to date and give authorities, like the State Security and the Counter-Terrorism policing, the ability to act.

    And of course, the key in any area of countering terrorism is to prevent acts from happening. We don't want to see the fact that they are going to have to detect an act of terrorism because that means people have either died or been seriously injured.

    So you do need these wider powers and I do know from my own experience as an expert witness working with some of the agencies. You are looking at how the terrorists are using communications, how they are using the Internet. We have to keep up the pace and give them [authorities] wider access power.

    Sputnik: It seems that this law makes viewing and streaming information that could be useful for terrorists, that makes that an offence. Can you explain what information could be useful for terrorists is? And how does that differ from the information that could be useful to journalists, for instance, who are covering terrorists?

    David Lowe: Yes, I mean this is on Section 3 of this act. It is amending Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000. There has always been a degree of controversy over Section 58. Well, you know, what is information that is likely to be useful for terrorists?

    You know, are you looking at maps and train timetables, etc. Perhaps, putting it all together. I think I understand people's concerns because it is saying if people view these once, then they can commit the offence.

    READ MORE: Alleged Third Suspect in Skripal Case Visited Bulgaria in 2015 — Prosecutor

    But I think common sense would have to prevail on this. You know, monitoring this, policing it […]. But there is a defence for accessing it for journalists; they thankfully can [access it] for academic reasons because I dread to think what my electronic footprint is likely with all the various sites.

    Sputnik: Right, anybody who is in law enforcement also likely, I mean, but perhaps lawyers are…There are various professions that would likely have to access these kinds of material. How does this law deal with those? Are there exceptions for certain persons?

    David Lowe: Yes, I think because you have mentioned lawyers and quite rightly. If they are prosecuting or defending a case they have to get some access to it. So they would have…and there is that exception in the defence and reasonable excuse. I think that is a reasonable excuse.

    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Ignorance No Excuse: UK Police Conducted Wrongful Raids Due to Typos, Mistakes
    I think what the aim of this is, I mean I am looking at certain cases where, for example, Darren Osborne who drove a van in Finsbury Park into Muslim worshippers there in 2017. He was looking at all sorts of information, from extreme right-wing sides, the English Defence League (EDL), Tommy Robinson's blogs and so on.

    This is what they are trying to prevent: people, who are getting influenced by this and carrying out attacks. Khuram Butt, he was involved with the London Bridge and Borough Market attack. He was frequently, and his associates were frequently looking for information on the internet on these sites.

    So I think that are the targets of it. I don't think they are targeting those who have a bit of curiosity. But even then there is a degree of concern because then if you are looking at young and vulnerable people looking for this information then obviously hopefully if that is found they will be put under the prevent policy.

    *Daesh, also known as IS (Islamic State), ISIS, ISIL is a terrorist group banned in numerous countries, including Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Polish 'Voyeur' Charged as UK Police Search For Missing University Student
    Media Claims UK Police Investigating Total of 5 Russians in Salisbury Case
    ‘I'm Innocent' Says UK Speedboat Killer After Surrendering to Police in Tbilisi
    Tags:
    counter-terrorism, police, Novichok, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Daesh, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse