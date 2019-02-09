WATCH Cars Damaged, Set Aflame in Paris as Yellow Vests Rallies Turn Violent

On Saturday, 9 February, hundreds of Yellow Vests protesters took to the streets of Paris in the 13th week of protests to sweep across France. The rallies turned violent, with clashes erupting and police resorting to tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Several cars were set afire in Paris amid Yellow Vests demonstrations, according to local media. A Sputnik France correspondent who covered the rally on Saturday captured on video a vehicle with the Vigipirate logo being engulfed in flames.

Another video features a Porsche in a parking lot with its windows shattered and pink smoke coming out of it.

The Saturday rally ended up in brief fights on the Champs-Élysées between protesters and police after a man without a yellow vest reportedly punched a police officer in the face. Law enforcement responded by using batons and pepper spray.

The BFM TV channel reported that as a result of demonstrations, 17 people were detained, with ten of them being taken into custody.