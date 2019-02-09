WATCH Cars Damaged, Set Aflame in Paris as Yellow Vests Rallies Turn Violent

Several cars were set afire in Paris amid Yellow Vests demonstrations, according to local media. A Sputnik France correspondent who covered the rally on Saturday captured on video a vehicle with the Vigipirate logo being engulfed in flames.
Another video features a Porsche in a parking lot with its windows shattered and pink smoke coming out of it.
The Saturday rally ended up in brief fights on the Champs-Élysées between protesters and police after a man without a yellow vest reportedly punched a police officer in the face. Law enforcement responded by using batons and pepper spray.
The BFM TV channel reported that as a result of demonstrations, 17 people were detained, with ten of them being taken into custody.
