Malaysian Vessel Collides With Greek-Flagged Bulk Carrier Near Singapore

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian vessel Polaris collided on 9 February with the Greek-flagged bulk carrier Piraeus in the territorial waters of Singapore, the Singaporean Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a statement.

"At 14:28hrs today (9 February 2019) [06:28], there was a collision between Greece-registered bulk carrier PIRAEUS and Malaysia vessel POLARIS in Singapore Territorial Waters within Singapore Port Limits off Tuas", the statement said.

There were no reports about any victims caused by the collision.

The MPA expressed its concern that the presence of unauthorized vessels in the Singaporean port limits could threaten navigation safety in the area.

The body has also launched an investigation into the incident.

Greek cargo vessel Piraeus is 200m long and was built in 2006 and has moored at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, according to the Marine Traffic website.