Yellow Vests Rally Hits Paris as Protests Continue for 13th Week (VIDEO)

The wave of so-called yellow vest rallies, which have been marked by violence, clashes with law enforcement agents and public disorder, started in France in mid-November.

Thousands of Yellow Vests protesters are taking to the streets of the French capital for the 13th Saturday in a row on 9 February.

The participants of the rally are demanding a 20 percent increase of the minimum wage, equal wages for women and men, tax reform, development of public services, and fair environmental reforms.

While the government ultimately abandoned plans to raise fuel taxes, triggering the rallies in the first place, and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, the protests have continued and morphed in a wider outcry against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and high living costs.

