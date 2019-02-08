UK Actor Albert Finney Dies at 82 - Reports

Finney was renowned for playing roles as diverse as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, fictional character Ebenezer Scrooge and Tom Jones in the 1963 classic film of the same name.

Famed British actor Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82, a family spokesman has told the media.

The household name, whose haydays lasted from the 1960s to the present, died after battling a sudden illness, according to reports.

The statement released to the public by the spokesman for his family reads: "He passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. The family request privacy at this sad time."

Finney was the recipient of four Oscar nominations for 'best actor' and once for the best 'supporting actor' and also earned two Bafta awards.

Despite playing a booming role in the film industry, Finney was known for his anti-establishment views, once famously rejecting a knighthood offer from the UK's Royal family in the year 2000.