Dutch Police Shoot Man in Amsterdam, Gunfight Reported

The area has been cordoned off, as local media published photos of ambulances at the scene. Around 20 shots were fired during a gunfight, according to witnesses reports.
Agenten krijgen melding van persoon met vuurwapen bij Westeinde. Verdachte komt met wapen op agenten af. Daarop heeft de politie geschoten. Verdachte is bezweken aan verwondingen. Een omstander is gewond geraakt. Politie doet onderzoek.— Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) February 6, 2019
The police said that they had received calls of a person armed with a gun. The police responded with fire after the suspect started to approach the officers with a firearm. As a result of the shooting, the suspect was shot dead and a bystander was injured, according to the police.
