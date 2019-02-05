UK PM Theresa May to Speak Against Hard Border From Northern Ireland

"The Prime Minister will visit Northern Ireland tomorrow, where she will deliver a speech in which she will confirm the government's intention to avoid establishing a full-fledged border in the region," the spokesperson said.
Answering questions, the representative of the prime minister denied media reports that May is considering the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections.
May is due to report back to parliament on her negotiations with the EU on 13 February.
The backstop solution, which aims to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, has been a source of concern for many UK lawmakers, as it may lead to customs checks within the United Kingdom.
