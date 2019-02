MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in southwestern Paris on Tuesday, claiming lives of four people and injuring 25 others, one of which is in an extremely bad condition, local media reported.

The local fire service later told AFP that the fire had claimed lives of seven people.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m. (12 a.m. GMT) at an eight-storey building on the Erlanger street in the 16th arrondissment of the French capital, the RTL radio station reported.

READ MORE: Paris Fire Seriously Injures 19, Including 5 Children — Reports

A total of 200 firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire, according to the media outlet.